Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 938,300 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the February 11th total of 766,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.64.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $342.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $353.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

