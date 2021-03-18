Marlin Market Capitalization Tops $86.43 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Marlin has a total market cap of $86.43 million and $21.52 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 34.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.24 or 0.00465151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00061922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00146240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00079222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.90 or 0.00594699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,345,924 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.