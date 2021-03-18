Mark Mckechnie Sells 10,028 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $881,360.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,360.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ACMR opened at $95.52 on Thursday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 142.57 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $14,688,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after acquiring an additional 172,318 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,559,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

