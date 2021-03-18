Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 12.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price rose 12.6% on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Patent Group traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.18. Approximately 20,786,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 36,515,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.87 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

