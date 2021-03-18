MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Hits $0.0252 on Major Exchanges

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $8.02 million and $1.75 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 85.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00447330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00061339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00133599 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00058697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $379.21 or 0.00638126 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00075223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000459 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.