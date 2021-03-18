Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.70 Million

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce $143.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.92 million and the lowest is $143.40 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $153.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $612.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.15 million to $614.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $666.56 million, with estimates ranging from $658.30 million to $675.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

MANH stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.45. 190,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.43. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $146.50.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.