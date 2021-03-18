Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce $143.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.92 million and the lowest is $143.40 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $153.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $612.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.15 million to $614.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $666.56 million, with estimates ranging from $658.30 million to $675.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

MANH stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.45. 190,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.43. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $146.50.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

