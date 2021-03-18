MAN (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) Trading 14.1% Higher

MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY)’s share price traded up 14.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39. 105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

MAN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAGOY)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

