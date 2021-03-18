Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock Price Up 7%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.80. 301,497 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 221,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $261.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 52.94%.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 55,789 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $291,218.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 495,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,955.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Arty Straehla sold 46,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $254,655.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,433,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,678.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth $1,657,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

