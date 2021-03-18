Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

In related news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at $17,278,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,461 shares of company stock worth $7,596,300. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Magnite by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magnite by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. Magnite has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.24 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Research analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.