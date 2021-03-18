Magnetar Financial LLC Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $177.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

