Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,054,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

TMPMU stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

