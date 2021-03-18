Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $159.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $164.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

