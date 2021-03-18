Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 24,366 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,500.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 348,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $2,369,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,512,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $721,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

AMH opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

