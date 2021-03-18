Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,808 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $142.84 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $143.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day moving average of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.