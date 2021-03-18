Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,986 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.80, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUAN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

