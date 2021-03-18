Magnetar Financial LLC Has $967,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Shares of GD stock opened at $177.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.54 and a 200-day moving average of $151.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

