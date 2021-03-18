Magnetar Financial LLC Has $898,000 Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 383.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.11.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,614 shares of company stock worth $447,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $137.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

