Magnetar Financial LLC Has $752,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 200.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,521,000 after acquiring an additional 450,352 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after buying an additional 1,611,478 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 60.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,004,000 after buying an additional 1,253,861 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $61.25 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

