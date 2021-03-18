Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,219 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 504.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

NYSE:ITW opened at $219.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.89 and a 200 day moving average of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.