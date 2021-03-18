MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Receives $26.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

