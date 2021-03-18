Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stake Cut by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGIC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MGIC opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $835.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

