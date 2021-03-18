MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.75% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.
MacroGenics stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $32.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.
