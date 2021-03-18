MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

MacroGenics stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $32.18.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

