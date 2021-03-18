Macquarie Downgrades Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Underperform

Macquarie downgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.29.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $76.61.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

