M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

MDC stock opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $623,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,277 shares of company stock worth $8,759,972 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

