LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $115.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.74.
Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $108.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.
In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
