LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $115.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.74.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $108.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

