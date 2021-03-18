Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee Sells 973,029 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $37,593,524.01.

On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $35,314,109.40.

On Friday, March 5th, David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,027,474.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32.

On Monday, December 21st, David Lawee sold 146,870 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $7,359,655.70.

On Friday, December 18th, David Lawee sold 207,455 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $10,376,899.10.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

