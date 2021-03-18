Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.83 million, a PE ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,969,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 453,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 155,295 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 94,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

