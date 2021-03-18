Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.39.

LULU opened at $315.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.51 and a 200-day moving average of $339.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

