LPL Financial LLC Sells 125,613 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,061,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $93,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL opened at $38.88 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $49.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

