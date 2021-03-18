LPL Financial LLC Purchases 85,205 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $121,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,160,000 after buying an additional 2,029,512 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 19,898.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,087,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,247,000 after buying an additional 1,081,868 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after buying an additional 980,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after buying an additional 885,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $133.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.