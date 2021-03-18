LPL Financial LLC Has $99.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.74% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $99,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 754.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $227.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $237.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.98.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

