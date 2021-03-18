L’Oréal’s (LRLCY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of L’Oréal to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $78.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.47.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.752 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

