Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RIDE traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 377,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.47. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,075.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $468,167.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,008 shares in the company, valued at $468,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

