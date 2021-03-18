Long Pond Capital LP Sells 280,900 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Long Pond Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,900 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises approximately 1.8% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $53,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGV stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,060. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.50 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

