Long Pond Capital LP Invests $186.14 Million in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,846,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,139,000. Apartment Income REIT accounts for approximately 6.2% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 1.59% of Apartment Income REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Several research firms recently commented on AIRC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20.

Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.64. 1,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,557. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

