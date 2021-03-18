Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) PT Lowered to C$0.27 at Fundamental Research

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.33 to C$0.27 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE LMR opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.44 million and a PE ratio of -12.67.

In other Lomiko Metals news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,678,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,126,116.86. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 193,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,133 and have sold 1,368,000 shares valued at $308,990.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

