Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,652 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,585,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 615,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,846,000 after purchasing an additional 201,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 283,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,095,000 after purchasing an additional 178,548 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded up $3.63 on Thursday, hitting $236.64. 14,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,228. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

