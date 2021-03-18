Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,594 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 138,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,514 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $79.20. 14,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.