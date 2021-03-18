Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,900,872,000 after buying an additional 552,219 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,133,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,325,408,000 after buying an additional 532,800 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,227,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UNH stock traded up $9.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $361.36. 71,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,869. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.09. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a market cap of $341.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold a total of 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,221 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

