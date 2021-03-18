Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,720 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

T traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.13. 749,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,291,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.