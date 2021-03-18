Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,354 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,940 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.14. The stock had a trading volume of 67,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,834. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

