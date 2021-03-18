Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,408,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 9,648,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,918,000 after acquiring an additional 737,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.52. 346,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.65.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.