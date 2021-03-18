Lodge Hill Capital LLC Purchases New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,000. EOG Resources comprises approximately 2.1% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 98,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,743. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of -140.75 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.