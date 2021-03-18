Lodge Hill Capital LLC Has $15.12 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. AGCO accounts for approximately 5.2% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.20% of AGCO worth $15,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AGCO by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after purchasing an additional 289,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after acquiring an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AGCO by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd raised its position in shares of AGCO by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 653,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,549,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 307,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.54. 9,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,973. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.94.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

