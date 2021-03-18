Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.39

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.39 and traded as high as C$67.38. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$66.68, with a volume of 870,516 shares.

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$63.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$23.16 billion and a PE ratio of 21.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

