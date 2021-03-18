loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021 // Comments off

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LDI. William Blair started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Rowe started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $22.00 on Monday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Analyst Recommendations for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.