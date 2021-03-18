loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LDI. William Blair started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Rowe started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $22.00 on Monday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

