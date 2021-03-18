LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Trading Up 10.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) were up 10.2% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 1,393,829 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,018,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Specifically, Director Jay E. Krigsman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 19,610 shares of company stock worth $77,310 in the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIVX shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $341.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 158,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

