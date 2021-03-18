Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Raised to $500.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lithia Motors from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $327.08.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $414.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

