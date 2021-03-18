Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $3.60 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Lisk has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00006452 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $459.40 million and approximately $231.00 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00018819 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011455 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,478,990 coins and its circulating supply is 127,543,752 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

