LiqTech International (LIQT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect LiqTech International to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ LIQT traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 26,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,728. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $216.77 million, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.02. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

